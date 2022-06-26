Firefighters tackle blaze at landmark Calton Hill

Firefighters are tackling a wildfire at an Edinburgh city centre landmark.
Four fire engines went to the scene at Calton Hill when the alarm was raised at 3.15pm on Sunday.
There were no reports of any injuries.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Four appliances are in attendance and we are currently tackling a large gorse fire.”
Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson tweeted: “Very worrying and dramatic scenes from central Edinburgh with fire on Calton Hill by the historic Royal High School building.
“Wishing all the best to the emergency services at the scene.”
