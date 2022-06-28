Search

29 Jun 2022

More than two thirds of Scottish firms facing skills shortage – Open University

More than two thirds of Scottish firms facing skills shortage – Open University

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

Scottish companies are struggling to recruit the right people in the right role amid a nationwide skills shortage, according to a new report.

In a survey undertaken for the Open University’s business barometer report, 70% of respondents said their organisations are currently facing skills shortages with 84% saying this has led to an increase in workloads for other staff.

More than 60% of organisations have plans for recruitment, training and addressing skills shortages.

The annual report is a “temperature check” on the skills landscape in Scotland. The percentage of organisations facing recruitment struggles as a result of the skills shortage has increased by 8% this year to 70%.

Covid-19, Brexit, the war in Ukraine and rising business costs have all fed into the skills shortage, organisations say.

The report, commissioned in partnership with the British Chambers of Commerce, surveyed 1300 employers across the country.

David Allen from the Open University in Scotland said the need to address the skills gap is more important than ever. He added: “These recruitment challenges place a focus on growing talent from within the organisation as well as attracting new staff.

“Critically, staff in Scotland seem to be under more pressure than staff elsewhere in the UK. More employers say this year that the skills shortage is increasing their teams’ workload and wellbeing.

“Through The Open University’s work with employees and organisations across Scotland, we’re seeing how targeted skills training can make a huge difference providing new opportunities for individuals and supporting growth for businesses.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, commented: “By 2030 a fifth of Scotland’s population will be of retirement age and by 2050 this will be one quarter.

“Our nation’s overall population growth since 1970 is only 5%, well behind peer nations. As we attempt to recover from the pandemic and grapple with the impact of geo-political events, these worrying statistics, together with the results of this survey, confirm that labour and skills shortages are worsening, acting as a dangerous drag on economic recovery and growth.

“Workforce and skills planning has never been more important and it’s vital that policy makers, employers, our education system and training providers work meaningfully together to ensure our businesses have access to the people and skills needed to achieve our economic potential.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media