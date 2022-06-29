Search

29 Jun 2022

New campaign bids to recruit GPs from other parts of UK

New campaign bids to recruit GPs from other parts of UK

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 11:55 AM

General practice in Scotland is facing significant challenges, doctors’ leaders said as a new campaign was launched to recruit more family doctors.

A new Scottish Government initiative aims to attract more GPs to Scotland from other parts of the UK and elsewhere.

The move is part of the Government’s commitment to take on a further 800 GPs by 2027, with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf saying he is focused on “working with GPs to build a sustainable service for the future”.

The number of GPs working in Scotland increased by 277 between September 2017 and September last year, from 4,918 to 5,195.

But Dr Chris Williams, the joint chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Scotland, said: “Scottish general practice is facing significant challenges and recruiting into the profession has never been more important.”

He therefore said he was “delighted to welcome the launch of a new national GP recruitment campaign”.

Dr Williams added: “Scotland is a truly unique place to work as a GP, with a fantastic range of opportunities available, from delivering care in remote and rural communities, to working at the heart of our diverse, inner-city neighbourhoods. There really is something for everyone.

“At RCGP Scotland we will continue to work collaboratively with the Scottish Government and others to ensure that we can build the GP workforce that Scotland requires to deliver the highest standard of care for our patients.”

Mr Yousaf acknowledged that GPs surgeries are still “extremely busy” following Covid, as he recognised the “vital role they have played in responding to the pandemic”.

Speaking as he launched the new recruitment campaign at a surgery in Edinburgh, he added: “Our focus now is on working with GPs to build a sustainable service for the future.

“We are committed to recruiting a further 800 family doctors by 2027 and this campaign, which focuses on the unique attractions of working as a GP in Scotland, supports that aim.

“We have a great deal to offer, both in terms of job satisfaction and lifestyle.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media