Search

03 Jul 2022

Police hunt ‘despicable’ robber who stole from 92-year-old man

Police hunt ‘despicable’ robber who stole from 92-year-old man

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jul 2022 4:25 PM

Police are hunting a “despicable” robber who attacked an elderly man outside his home before making off with cash.

The 92-year-old man was robbed outside his property in Broxburn, West Lothian, between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday July 2.

Police said the thief appeared at the man’s door on Fergusson Road and stole his wallet before pushing him to the ground

He made off with the man’s black leather wallet, containing a low two-figure sum of cash, a bank card and a bus pass.

Police Scotland described the man as being white, around 5ft tall, of medium build, with long dark hair, adding that he spoke with a local accent.

At the time of the incident he was wearing dark trousers, a jacket and brown hat.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie, from Livingston CID said: “This despicable individual preyed on a vulnerable elderly man outside his own home.

“Thankfully he was not seriously injured during the incident but he has been left shaken.

“It is vital that we trace the man responsible and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were travelling through to check their footage in case they have managed to capture the suspect.”

He added: “I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to trace the individual responsible.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media