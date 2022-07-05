Search

05 Jul 2022

Police investigate after vans, trailers and diggers stolen from council depot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 1:45 PM

Police are appealing for information after a number of Aberdeenshire Council vehicles were stolen from a depot.

Two tipper vans, two silver trailers and two yellow JCB diggers were taken from the facility on Broomhill Road in Stonehaven overnight on Sunday and reported at 7am on Monday, police have said.

One of the vans, both of which are emblazoned with details of the council’s website, has since been recovered in Northumberland.

The doors to the depot were forced and keys for the vehicles taken.

Officers have also said the security gate of a nearby housing development was broken and a container entered, but nothing was taken.

Detective Constable Paul McEwen said: “These vehicle thefts have been organised and inquiries are ongoing to trace those that have not yet been recovered.

“The JCBs were likely removed on the trailers so could still be together and anyone who sees them should contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who saw anything suspicious at the site, or knows where these vehicles might be, to get in touch.

“If you can assist our investigation then please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0499 of Monday July 4, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

