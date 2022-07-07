Search

08 Jul 2022

Government seeks views on how Scotland can best reach net-zero targets

Government seeks views on how Scotland can best reach net-zero targets

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 1:25 AM

The public and those working in the energy sector have been invited to give their views on how Scotland can reach its net-zero targets through a “just transition”.

The Scottish Government is seeking views on a “route map” for the energy sector it will publish later this year.

Known as the Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, it will set out changes the Government aims to make in the coming decade.

Scotland’s current targets are for a 75% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 relative to 1990 levels, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Ensuring our journey to net zero is just and fair for everyone is critical.

“That’s why the Scottish Government is planning a summer of engagement so that that voices from those involved in the industry can be heard.

“Over the next generation, a just transition will mean good jobs in a thriving, net zero and climate-resilient economy.

“It offers the ability to improve the way we live at home as well as expanding the possibilities for exporting our products and expertise around the globe.”

He continued: “We recognise the significant contribution that workers in the oil and gas sector have made to the prosperity of Scotland and do not want to lose this wealth of experience.

“That’s why we are investing £500 million in a Just Transition Fund to support the north east as one of Scotland’s centres of excellence for the transition to a net-zero economy by 2045.

“Our Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan will amplify the voices of those most impacted by the transition to renewables and set out how changes in the energy sector in the decade ahead will be made in a way that is fair and just for all.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media