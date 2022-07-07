Government seeks views on how Scotland can best reach net-zero targets

The public and those working in the energy sector have been invited to give their views on how Scotland can reach its net-zero targets through a “just transition”.

The Scottish Government is seeking views on a “route map” for the energy sector it will publish later this year.

Known as the Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, it will set out changes the Government aims to make in the coming decade.

Scotland’s current targets are for a 75% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 relative to 1990 levels, and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead said: “Ensuring our journey to net zero is just and fair for everyone is critical.

“That’s why the Scottish Government is planning a summer of engagement so that that voices from those involved in the industry can be heard.

“Over the next generation, a just transition will mean good jobs in a thriving, net zero and climate-resilient economy.

“It offers the ability to improve the way we live at home as well as expanding the possibilities for exporting our products and expertise around the globe.”

He continued: “We recognise the significant contribution that workers in the oil and gas sector have made to the prosperity of Scotland and do not want to lose this wealth of experience.

“That’s why we are investing £500 million in a Just Transition Fund to support the north east as one of Scotland’s centres of excellence for the transition to a net-zero economy by 2045.

“Our Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan will amplify the voices of those most impacted by the transition to renewables and set out how changes in the energy sector in the decade ahead will be made in a way that is fair and just for all.”