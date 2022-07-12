Contract will allow mesh patients to travel to US for removal surgery

The Scottish Government has reached a deal that will allow women who have suffered painful complications from mesh implants to have them removed by a specialist surgeon in the US free of charge.

A contract has been signed that will allow women from Scotland to travel to Dr Dionysios Veronikis’ clinic in Missouri for transvaginal mesh removal surgery.

Announcing the deal, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he understood women wanted to have “full confidence” in the surgeon carrying out the procedure.

He stressed that treatment and travel would be “free of charge”, with women urged to speak to their GP about their situation

As part of a process agreed with independent providers, women seeking transvaginal mesh removal surgery would first need to be referred to the Complex Pelvic Mesh Removal Service in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

If it is agreed the procedure is appropriate for them, they can then choose to be treated at that clinic, or be referred to a specialist NHS centre in England or to one of the independent providers such as Dr Veronikis.

The Scottish Government already has a moratorium on vaginal mesh surgery in place after a number of women reported suffering painful and debilitating side effects.

And Mr Yousaf said he was “determined” to ensure that those who had been affected could get “the treatment they want and need”.

The Health Secretary said: “I fully understand that women want mesh removal surgery undertaken by surgeons who enjoy their full confidence and a range of measures are now in place to ensure this happens.

“I am determined to ensure that those with mesh complications get the treatment they want and need.

“Treatment and travel will be free of charge and I encourage anyone who wishes referral to one of these services to speak to their GP in the first instance and make their wishes known.”

Mary Morgan, chief executive of NHS National Services Scotland (NSS), said the contract with Dr Veronikis’ clinic was a “positive step in improving the range of patient pathways available to women injured by mesh”.

She added: “This new approach supports our commitment to patient-centred care.

“The options now available mean that mesh-injured women benefit from a service that has been designed to address their concerns and improve their experience.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Scottish Government to ensure the success of the Scottish National Mesh Service.”