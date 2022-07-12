Search

12 Jul 2022

Baby daughter for Scottish Tory deputy leader

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher has given birth to a daughter.

Ms Gallacher announced the arrival of baby Charlotte on Twitter on Monday, saying she had been born at 11.42am on Sunday.

She said: “Welcome to the world Charlotte McGinnigle, born on July 10 at 11.42am.

“Graeme and I cannot wait to watch you grow up. You have changed our lives forever and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Joining the parent club really is one of the best feelings you can have.”

Ms Gallacher also thanked the staff at Wishaw General Hospital, saying: “You were amazing and made what is a stressful time, one of joy and happiness.”

Her announcement resulted in an outpouring of well wishes from across the political spectrum.

Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “Congratulations to you all. Wonderful news. Enjoy your family time together.”

Former leader Ruth Davidson said: “Congratulations – just the best thing ever.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Congratulations Meghan. Wonderful news. So happy for you all.”

Europe minister Neil Gray added: “Congratulations. Lovely news.”

