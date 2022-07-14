Search

14 Jul 2022

Covid-related deaths in Scotland increase for fifth week

Covid-related deaths in Scotland increase for fifth week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland increased by more than a third in the most recent week, figures have showed.

National Records of Scotland (NRS)revealed there were 83 cases where Coivid-19 was mentioned on someone’s death certificate in the week ending July 10.

That is up from 61 the previous week – a rise of 36% – and marks the fifth week in a row that deaths have risen.

Overall, the number of coronavirus related deaths in Scotland has now risen to 15,098.

Of those who died in the week ending July 10, 52 were aged 75 or more, with 20 aged between 65 and 74 years old, while 11 were under the age of 65.

The majority of deaths occurred within hospitals, with 68 in such a setting, while nine took place within care homes. There were also six people who died at home or in another setting.

Covid-related deaths occurred in 25 out of the 32 local authority areas in Scotland over the week, with 14 in the City of Edinburgh Council area, seven in Fife and six in North Lanarkshire.

A total of 46 of the deaths over the week were women, while 37 were men, according to NRS.

Examination of the figures showed that the age standardised death rate for deaths involving Covid-19 was slightly higher in June 2022 (47 per 100,000) than it had been to May 2022 (46 per 100,000).

Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate was 585 deaths per 100,000 people in April 2020.

Analysis also showed that more than nine out of 10 Covid-related deaths were amongst those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Of the 15,047 deaths involving Covid-19 that were recorded between March 2020 and June 2022, 93% (14,022) had at least one pre-existing condition, NRS found – with just under one quarter having either dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, making this the most common main pre-existing condition.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 83 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 22 more deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in the latest week was 1,089, which is 62, or 6%, more than the five-year average.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media