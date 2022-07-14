Search

14 Jul 2022

Government must make nursing more attractive to halt fall in applications – RCN

The Scottish Government has been urged to make nursing a more attractive profession after a 12% drop in applicants for courses in Scotland.

Data from Ucas, released on Thursday, showed the number of applicants before the June 30 deadline dropped from 9,010 in 2021 to 7,930 this year.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said some mature students believed that starting a degree course during a cost-of-living crisis was “a bridge too far”.

Inflation is on the rise, driving up costs, while household bills increasing.

According to the figures, the number of applicants over the age of 25 fell by 13% from 3,910 to 3,400.

Colin Poolman, the interim director of the RCN in Scotland, said: “A 12% drop in applications to nursing courses in Scotland is a real cause for concern amid a workforce crisis which is compromising safe patient care.

“With the biggest drop in mature student applications, financial pressures are at play and the prospect of starting a degree course when the cost of living is soaring is a bridge too far.

“Nursing is a hugely diverse profession and relies on attracting people of all ages and all walks of life, often as a second career.

“To tackle record nursing vacancies, the Scottish Government must ensure that nursing is an attractive career, starting with fair pay, good employment terms and safe working conditions for nursing staff wherever they work.”

Meanwhile, applications for midwifery courses in Scotland also dropped from 1,760 to 1,480 – a 15% drop.

