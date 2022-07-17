Man, 24, dies after being attacked in Lanark

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 24-year-old man in Lanark.
Police said Peter Kirkwood suffered a serious assault at 1.55am on Saturday July 16 in Mousebank Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiries.
Detectives say anyone who may have seen a disturbance in the area should get in touch.
Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: “Our thoughts are very much with Peter’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Extensive police enquiries are ongoing and we will have a continued police presence in the area.
“I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.
“I would also ask anyone who was in Mousebank Road area in the early hours of Saturday, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.
“Anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry is urged to pass anything notable on to us.”
