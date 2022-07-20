Police make second arrest over death of man in Lanark

A second arrest has been made following the death of a 24-year-old man in Lanark.
Emergency services were called to Mousebank Road in the town at 1.55am on Saturday July 16.
Police said that Peter Kirkwood was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death, officers confirmed.
It comes after they arrested a 22-year-old man on Sunday who has since been released pending further inquiries.
Detectives say anyone who may have seen a disturbance in the area should get in touch and that police inquiries are continuing.
