Search

20 Jul 2022

Reduce taxes to help hospitality sector cope with inflation, says trade body

Reduce taxes to help hospitality sector cope with inflation, says trade body

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 5:58 PM

The rate of VAT should be reduced to help hospitality businesses deal with soaring inflation, an industry body has said.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) says the industry is still recovering from the pandemic and is now dealing with rising costs.

VAT was reduced to 5% for the hospitality and hotel sectors in July 2020, later going up to 12.5%. It returned to the standard rate of 20% at the beginning of April this year.

Official data showed that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 9.4% in June, up from 9.1% in May and remaining at the highest level since February 1982.

Colin Wilkinson, the managing director of the SLTA, said staffing issues were also affecting businesses.

He said: “The temporary reduction of VAT from 20% to 5% from July 2020 to support businesses during the pandemic was hugely appreciated by the hospitality industry but its return to the standard rate from April 1 has coincided with an unprecedented rise in inflation and also food and energy costs.

“Businesses are struggling so it goes without saying that their customers are struggling, too.

“After enforced closures and restrictions during the pandemic, the spiralling cost-of-living crisis and ongoing staffing issues now having an impact on licensed hospitality and many other sectors, it is crucial that both the UK and Scottish Governments listen to our concerns.

“Many businesses no longer open seven days or they open later in the day because of rising energy costs and lack of staff so a cut in VAT would go a long way to helping them on the road to recovery and provide much-needed support over what will be a very difficult few months.”

He continued: “It really is no exaggeration to say that the hospitality industry is still very much in recovery mode although we accept that there are some examples of businesses that are performing well due to their location and business model.

“However, the majority are simply not in a position to cope with these soaring utility bills, fuel increases and the sharp rise in the cost of food and drink – they need help and they need it now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media