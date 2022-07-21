Search

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in street

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

A 31-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following an incident police are treating as an attempted murder.

Police were called to the scene on Springfield Road in Glasgow’s east end in the early hours of Thursday.

Crime investigation officers confirmed later on Thursday the man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald said: “Around 12.05am on Thursday, July 21, 2022, officers were called to Springfield Road, Glasgow, after a 31-year-old man was seriously injured.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with what were described as life threatening injuries.

“Officers are treating this as an attempted murder and inquiries are ongoing.

Local police are reviewing CCTV images for relevant information about the incident.

Detective Constable Jordan Willows, of Shettleston CID said: “A man has been seriously injured as a result of this incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time to get in touch with us.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident or anyone in the area around the time and saw anything to contact us.

“Additionally, I would appeal to anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV to review and get in touch if they believe it may assist.”

News

