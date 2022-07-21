Teenage girl dies after getting into difficulty in a river

A 14-year-old girl has died in hospital after getting into difficulty in a river in Stirlingshire.
Emergency services were called after reports of the teenager in the River Teith near Carse of Lecropt Road, Bridge of Allan, on Tuesday July 12 at about 5.50pm.
The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow by air ambulance, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday.
Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are providing support to her family and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
