25 Jul 2022

More than 20,000 objections lodged over Flamingo Land’s Loch Lomond plans

25 Jul 2022 3:55 PM

More than 20,000 objections to proposals for a Flamingo Land development on the banks of Loch Lomond were submitted over the weekend, the Scottish Greens have said.

Plans from the theme park developer have been fought fiercely by the party, with original proposals being withdrawn two years ago after receiving more than 50,000 objections.

A fresh application for the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park site includes hotels, lodges, restaurants, cafes, shops, a craft brewery, a water park and “external activity areas” such as children’s play zones and a monorail.

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer, who last year stated his party would send the developers “packing” after the initial planning withdrawal, said he was “grateful” to those who have backed the campaign so far.

Some 10,000 objections were recorded within the first 24 hours of the campaign, which launched on Friday.

The total number of submissions against the development was sitting at more than 22,000 as of Monday.

Mr Greer, MSP for West Scotland, said: “I am grateful to everyone who has backed the community campaign to save Loch Lomond from Flamingo Land’s second attempt at a destructive ‘resort’ development.

“The volume of responses over the weekend shows just how strongly people feel about protecting our national parks and in particular the world-famous natural landscape of Loch Lomond at one of its most accessible locations.

“Local residents have repeatedly proposed a range of potential alternative uses for the site which could boost the social and economic wellbeing of the area, maintain easy public access and protect the ancient woodland at Drumkinnon, but site owner Scottish Enterprise has so far been unwilling to deal with anyone other than the Yorkshire theme park operator.

“There is still time to add your voice and I’d encourage everyone who loves Loch Lomond to make sure you have your say.”

