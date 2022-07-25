Search

25 Jul 2022

Specially trained dogs to rescue people as part of drowning prevention plan

Specially trained dogs to rescue people as part of drowning prevention plan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 6:15 PM

Newfoundland dogs have been specially trained for water rescues as part of a collaborative plan to prevent people drowning in Scotland.

Ash Regan, Scottish Government community safety minister, stressed the importance of water safety awareness as part of events to mark Monday’s World Drowning Prevention Day.

Speaking to organisations such as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), Ms Regan also watched a demonstration by Newfoundland dogs specially trained to rescue people from the water.

The breed is well known for its natural life-saving instinct in saving people in water.

St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh will be lit up blue with other world landmarks as part of the global prevention day.

The Scottish Government also announced plans to give funding to RoSPA to help strengthen the focus on water safety and its support for Water Safety Scotland.

Ms Regan said, with Scottish schools closed for summer, it is vitally important everyone heeds crucial water safety advice.

She added: “I welcome the opportunity to support the World Health Organisation’s World Drowning Prevention Day.

“We are blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and surrounded by waterways that can appear tempting during hot weather.

“But it’s vitally important people exercise extreme caution if venturing into open water and that they heed all of the safety advice.

“Entering any waterway has an element of risk and can have tragic consequences.

“The Scottish Government takes the issue of water safety very seriously and our sympathies remain with everyone affected by the tragedy of a water fatality.

“We work closely with Water Safety Scotland (WSS) and other partners, including local councils, Police Scotland, RoSPA, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to implement and support initiatives that can help raise awareness of the hazards around water and reduce deaths from accidental drowning.

“I have witnessed today work to prevent water tragedies from occurring but this is never a substitute for adhering to safety advice when in and around cold water.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media