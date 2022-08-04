Search

04 Aug 2022

Access to Staffa limited over next year as urgent repairs carried out

Access to Staffa limited over next year as urgent repairs carried out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 1:41 PM

The Isle of Staffa will be closed to the public for certain periods over the next year as urgent repairs are carried out from next month.

The scheduled improvements come amid a surge in tourists travelling to the uninhabited islet, which lies in the Inner Hebrides and is home to the national treasure Fingal’s Cave.

Recent figures show more than 100,000 people now visit the island each year.

Refurbishments are now required to make visiting the area more accessible and safer.

National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which is overseeing the works, said the project will be a “huge challenge” and will involve building a new staircase up the side of Clamshell Cave, a new landing area and improved paths.

NTS said: “The existing access infrastructure on Staffa is in need of urgent improvement and repair.

“Visitor numbers to Staffa have risen dramatically in recent years and at times congestion on the staircase can be very problematic.”

Work on the pathways will begin in September, at the end of the seabird breeding season, but access to the island and Fingal’s Cave will remain open.

This is expected to last about four weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Public access to the island, including Fingal’s Cave, will then be closed when contractors move in to work on the landing area, which they hope to finish in early 2023.

After next year’s seabird breeding season, during which all building work will be paused, work will recommence with contractors building the staircase.

During this period, of which dates are not fully confirmed, access to the island, including Fingal’s Cave, will be prohibited to the public.

NTS said it hopes all works will be completed by spring 2024.

The trust’s statement added: “A construction project on an island in this location, with many complex factors to consider and work through, is a huge challenge.

“We’ve worked with our experts from within and out-with our charity to come up with a timeline that gives us the best chance to get the works completed with minimum disruption to wildlife and to people.

“With the many different elements to consider, our plans and timelines will need to be flexible and could change as the work proceeds.

“There will be times during some of the works that landing on Staffa won’t be possible.

“We’ll keep the local boat operators up to date with plans and will do all we can to limit restrictions.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media