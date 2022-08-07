Search

08 Aug 2022

Students can be confident grades ‘fairly demonstrate skills’

08 Aug 2022 1:35 AM

Scotland’s Education Secretary has said the exam results tens of thousands of youngsters are set to receive on Tuesday will “fairly demonstrate their skills, knowledge and understanding”.

Pupils north of the border have faced an anxious wait for their grades, but on Tuesday the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will put that to an end when they contact the more than 100,000 students with their results.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville on Monday said that while exams returned this year for the first time since 2019 “it wasn’t a return to normality”

“Continued disruption as a result of Covid-19 meant there had to be a different approach to exams,” she said.

“That approach, which was informed by views from across the education system as well as learners themselves, had one clear aim – to deliver a fair set of results for our young people, while maintaining the integrity of qualifications.”

She said she wanted to “thank teachers, school staff and the SQA who have all worked incredibly hard to achieve this”.

And Ms Somerville added: “Due to their efforts, learners can be confident that the results they receive on Tuesday fairly demonstrate their skills, knowledge and understanding.

“They can also know that their qualifications will be valued wherever they go next, whether education, training or the workforce.”

Separately business leaders from across Scotland have promised Scottish youngsters they will “recognise and value qualifications as much as any other year” ahead of results day.

In a letter to students, signed by 18 business leaders, firms committed to create good jobs for youngsters as they enter the world of work while reminding them that there are different career pathways to take regardless of their grades.

The letter, written by Sandy Begbie of Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE), also said that qualifications will be valued the same as any other year.

“We want to reassure you that we recognise and value your qualifications as much as any other year and that the skills you have developed, and will continue to develop, will play a crucial role in ensuring a bright future for businesses in Scotland and our economy,” the letter said.

