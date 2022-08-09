Search

09 Aug 2022

More than 100,000 pupils due to receive exam results across Scotland

More than 100,000 pupils due to receive exam results across Scotland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 3:45 AM

More than 100,000 pupils across Scotland are due to receive their grades on Tuesday morning, after the first full exam diet since the pandemic.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will contact students with their results, putting an end to an anxious wait.

This year, more than two million exam papers have been marked by nearly 6,000 experienced teachers and lecturers.

In the first formal round of National Qualifications exams since 2019, up to 138,000 certificates will be issued, including for a range of vocational courses.

About 128,000 people in roughly 500 schools, colleges and training providers will be receiving results on Tuesday.

While exams returned at the end of the last school year, a number of modifications were in place to reflect the ongoing impact of coronavirus.

Topics were removed from some exams and courses were changed in order to ease teacher workload.

A more generous approach to grading has been adopted this year compared to pre-pandemic and there will be a free appeals service.

Data on course attainment, including breakdowns by areas of deprivation, is also expected to be published on Tuesday.

At the weekend, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said this year’s exams would not be a “return to normality”.

She said: “Continued disruption as a result of Covid-19 meant there had to be a different approach to exams.

“That approach, which was informed by views from across the education system as well as learners themselves, had one clear aim – to deliver a fair set of results for our young people, while maintaining the integrity of qualifications.”

She added: “Due to their efforts, learners can be confident that the results they receive on Tuesday fairly demonstrate their skills, knowledge and understanding.

“They can also know that their qualifications will be valued wherever they go next, whether education, training or the workforce.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media