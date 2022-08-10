Search

10 Aug 2022

Trade unionists to march on Holyrood over public sector pay cuts

10 Aug 2022 1:34 PM

Trade unionists from across Scotland are to protest at Holyrood over public sector pay cuts, it has been announced.

The march, on September 8, follows a summit held in June by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and Poverty Alliance, which saw community groups and trade unions come together in a bid to tackle the cost of living “emergency”.

Attendees will rally outside the Scottish Parliament during First Minister’s Questions to “demand better” for the country’s workers.

The STUC says the action “takes place during a summer and autumn of widespread action from trade union groups across the country”.

The group’s general secretary Roz Foyer said: “Workers across Scotland have been subject to an appalling attack on their living standards with real terms pay across Scotland falling by an eye-watering 15% in the past 10 years.

“This is utterly unsustainable. We’ve warned both the Scottish and UK Government that workers would not be idle.

“Scotland demands better and we won’t leave workers in the lurch in their hour of need.”

Ms Foyer added: “We’re taking the fight directly to the Scottish Government. Our demands are entirely within the remit of our parliament. We need to see the politicians who work there listen to the people who put them there.

“In June, our movement marched on London, telling the UK Government Scotland needed support.

“Now we’re marching on Holyrood, telling the Scottish Government the time for constitutional hand-wrangling is over – Scotland’s workers need action and we need to see an immediate cost of living pay increase for our public sector workers.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Following constructive discussions with COSLA (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) leaders, and notwithstanding the financial impact on our fully committed budget, the Scottish Government is contributing a further £140 million of recurring funding to support COSLA to make a revised pay offer to the local government workforce.

“Without the ability to borrow or change tax policy, this will have a significant and ongoing impact upon our fixed budget that ministers are taking steps to address. Finding a solution must be a collaborative endeavour and local authorities now need to do the same.

“This additional funding demonstrates our commitment to local government and their staff and will allow local authorities to make a significantly enhanced pay offer.”

