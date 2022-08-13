Search

13 Aug 2022

Firefighters still battling wildfire which broke out three days ago

Firefighters still battling wildfire which broke out three days ago

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 9:25 AM

Firefighters continue to tackle a large grass fire which broke out in West Lothian three days ago.

The fire in moorland near West Calder was first reported on Wednesday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its crews were still at the scene.

In addition to 12 fire engines, a helicopter has been used to prevent the blaze from spreading in the remote area.

On Friday evening, Livingston Fire Station tweeted their thanks to staff at a local Morrisons who had donated refreshments to the crews battling the fire.

Almond Valley MSP Angela Constance tweeted saying: “This is a massive endeavour by our fire and rescue service to get this moorland fire at Camilty under control – praying for progress and safety of all involved.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.23pm on Wednesday August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at High Camilty, West Calder.

“Operations control has now mobilised 12 appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media