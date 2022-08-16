Royal Mail services disrupted as vans have tyres vandalised in attack

The tyres of five Royal Mail vans have been vandalised in a car park in Perth, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage and disruption to local mail services.

Officers said the attacks on the vehicles were targeted.

They happened in the car park of the delivery office in the city’s Breadalbane Terrace between 6pm on Saturday and 6am on Monday.

Officers are appealing to witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Constable Frank Shek, Perth Police Station, said: “This was obviously a deliberate act.

“The damage runs into hundreds of pounds not to mention the inconvenience to the mail delivery in the area.

“Officers have been checking local CCTV since the vandalism was reported, however, we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may for example have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

“The sorting office is in a business complex but it is also near a gym and a supermarket and is on the route to a residential area, so although it appears the sorting office was closed when the vandalism took place, it’s possible people visiting the gym of the supermarket may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area.

“If you have any information that would assist officers with their inquiry, then please call police via 101 quoting reference number 0757 of Monday 15 August 2022. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”.