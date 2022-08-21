Search

22 Aug 2022

Nicola Sturgeon backs £6m cost-of-living fund to help Wheatley tenants

Nicola Sturgeon backs £6m cost-of-living fund to help Wheatley tenants

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

Nicola Sturgeon has backed a multimillion-pound cost-of-living fund to support more than 20,000 Wheatley Group tenants.

Scotland’s First Minister attended the official launch of the £6 million fund from the country’s leading housing and property management firm in her Glasgow Southside constituency.

The “Here for You” fund will support tenants from Wheatley Group-registered social landlords from across central and southern Scotland.

It comes as energy bills are tipped to reach around £5,000 by January 2023, while inflation could soar to ask high as 13% this year.

Ms Sturgeon attended the Pearce Institute in Govan to meet tenants who will benefit from the fund.

She said: “Households are facing a cost-of-living crisis unlike anything most of us have seen in our lifetimes, with the most vulnerable being hit the hardest.

“So it is vital that all those with the power and means to provide support do so.

“That’s why I’m so pleased to see the launch of Wheatley’s £6 million cost-of-living crisis fund which I know will provide essential support for those who need it most.”

The housing firm has also helped tenants claim £19.6 million in welfare benefits during the pandemic, while delivering food parcels and vouchers.

Jo Armstrong, chair of the Wheatley Group, said: “We know these are extremely tough times – and with winter will only become tougher for tenants.

“That is why Wheatley, more than ever, is doing all we can to protect the people we work for across Scotland from the worst impacts of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Ms Armstrong said the campaign and fund will support more than 20,000 people most affected in communities across central and southern Scotland.

She added: “’Here for You’ will expand and strengthen further programmes Wheatley have put in place throughout the pandemic.

“Programmes that we know – through hard experience – provide essential, vital support to people in need.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media