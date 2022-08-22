Search

22 Aug 2022

National Records of Scotland buys family archive of former PM Arthur Balfour

National Records of Scotland buys family archive of former PM Arthur Balfour

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 3:59 PM

Thousands of items from the family archive of former British prime minister Arthur Balfour have been bought by National Records of Scotland (NRS) for half a million pounds.

The collection includes letters from Winston Churchill, a photograph of Balfour at the Old Course in St Andrews, and the controversial 1917 Balfour Declaration, which he authored, which announced Britain’s support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

Balfour, 1st Earl Balfour, was the prime minister from 1902 to 1905, and later, as Foreign Secretary, he was one of the principal British delegates at the Versailles peace conference in 1919 which negotiated the peace treaty following the First World War.

The items cover 20 metres of shelving space and were bought for just over £500,000.

Head of private records for NRS Dr Alan Borthwick said the collection is the first major one he has seen in the last decade – the previous one being from the Melville family.

“It is not often that we get these opportunities,” he told PA news agency.

“In my 33 years working at NRS, I think this is probably the sixth major collection we’ve bought, and the first one in about 10 years.

“We’re very pleased that our senior staff were able to agree that this was a pre-eminent collection on a local, national and international scale, and therefore was worth our while.”

Admiring the new collection, Dr Borthwick said the Balfour family were very well-connected in scientific, artistic and political circles.

It means there are letters from scientists such as Charles Darwin; artists such as Sir Edward Burne-Jones, Sir Philip Burne-Jones and Augustus John; and suffragette campaigners Millicent Fawcett and Dame Ethel Smyth.

“The collection has got such a widespread interest from students of politics, and social life in Scotland and also the UK in the late 19th to early 20th century,” he said.

“We are very happy to keep the collection available in our research room and we are hoping to be able to expand our knowledge of it.”

The collection was previously on loan to NRS from the Balfour family since the 1960s until they agreed to sell it earlier this year.

The documents are made available on request to be viewed in the NRS public search room in General Register House, Princes Street, Edinburgh.

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “This purchase safeguards a remarkable collection which offers insights into the life of an influential Scottish family over a huge period of history.

“The public ownership of the Balfour archive not only ensures that it is preserved whole and in Scotland forever, but that the public and researchers have the opportunity to see and study it.

“I look forward to finding out more about the highlights in this collection once National Records of Scotland have carried out further detailed research on its content.”

Michael Brander and Lord Balfour, speaking on behalf of the family, said: “Our forebear, Arthur James Balfour, was at the centre of many pivotal events over his remarkable life and the dilemmas he faced, including Irish home rule, free trade and unwarranted aggression in Europe, still resonate today.

“We are delighted that his papers have found a permanent home at the National Records of Scotland for future scholarship.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media