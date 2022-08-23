‘Wee dram’ is secret to long life, says Inverness woman Marjorie, 105

A Scottish woman who turned 105 earlier in August has said an “occasional wee dram” is one of the secrets to her longevity.

Great grandmother Marjorie Stuart, who lives at Culduthel Care Home, Inverness, said keeping active and “plenty of laughter” were also important to her living a long life.

The centenarian celebrated her milestone birthday on August 1 with friends and four generations of her family.

Born in 1917, Mrs Stuart is the oldest resident in the care home.

She spent her childhood and youth in the small village of Conon Bridge, near Dingwall, Easter Ross, before she began a career in the Civil Service as a secretary.

She married the local vet and together they had two children.

Denise Scott, care home manager of Culduthel Care Home, said: “Marjorie is an amazing lady and it was an absolute honour to celebrate her 105th birthday with her and her family here at Culduthel.

“One hundred and five is an incredible age and it was great to see the joy on her face as 15 of her friends and family joined her to mark her special birthday.

“Marjorie continues to live a very full life and her positive outlook and can-do attitude stands her in good stead.

“She also tells me that the occasional wee dram has helped her through her 105 years.

“I hear J&B Scotch Whisky is her favourite.”

Mrs Stuart’s daughter, Deidre, added: “My mum lives an amazing life – she’s a great story teller and is very sociable.

“She’s impressive as she continued curling up into her eighties, and now enjoys catching up on live sport on TV with a good whisky. Slainte to you, mum.”