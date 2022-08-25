Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry will look into experiences of young offenders

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry will hold public hearings following an investigation into residential accommodation for young offenders and other children next year.

Phase eight of the inquiry will examine residential accommodation provided or used by the state where it housed young offenders, children awaiting trial or children in need of care and protection.

The inquiry has already begun investigating a number of institutions around Scotland and several people have come forward with information.

Anyone else with relevant information has been urged to contact the inquiry team as soon as possible.

The phase eight hearings are due to begin in the second half of 2023.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry said: “Many people have already come forward and we are making good progress with our investigations.

“We would encourage anyone with relevant information to get in touch with the inquiry’s witness support team as soon as possible.

“We are particularly keen to hear from former residents, former staff, managers and those involved in inspections.”

This phase of the inquiry will examine residential establishments in Scotland used as approved schools, List D schools, secure accommodation, remand homes, and assessment centres.

It will also look at borstals, remand institutions, detention centres and young offenders’ institutions run by the Scottish Prison Service.

Lady Smith’s inquiry is investigating abuse which took place between 1930 and 2014, including the nature and extent of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

The use of corporal punishment, restraint and segregation will be examined.

The inquiry’s witness support team can be contacted on 0800 0929 300.