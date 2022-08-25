Search

25 Aug 2022

Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8

The family of a man who died in a fatal road crash have said there are “no words” to describe their devastation.

James Murray, 54, from Armadale, West Lothian, died after the HGV he was driving overturned on the M8 near the Hermiston Gait roundabout in Edinburgh on August 23 at about 4pm.

His wife Julie Murray said: “There are no words that can truly describe the devastation and pain our family feels just now.

“James was my life and a fantastic dad to Lauren and Jamie, and also a wonderful son. It’s so hard to comprehend what has happened and to think we will never see his smile or hear his laughter again.”

No other vehicles were involved and the police investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

