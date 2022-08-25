Search

26 Aug 2022

Sturgeon visits Copenhagen to officially open Nordic Office

26 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

Scotland’s First Minister is to officially open the Scottish Government’s Nordic Office on Friday.

The new office in the Danish capital Copenhagen is expected to increase visibility for Scotland across the region, and will create new economic and trading opportunities.

Nicola Sturgeon will undertake a range of trade, investment and policy engagements during her visit, and will look to discuss shared ambitions and the potential for closer collaboration.

She is expected to attend a roundtable with business and energy leaders at State of Green to explore how Scotland and the Nordic regions can co-operate on accelerating decarbonisation, and will meet Denmark’s foreign minister Jeppe Kofod.

The First Minister will also pay a visit to Unicef’s Global Supply Hub – the world’s largest humanitarian warehouse – to observe the assembly and dispatching of life-saving supplies for Ukrainian families and children.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We have a centuries-long partnership with countries in the Nordic region, and cultural, social and linguistic traces of our shared history and heritage can be found across Scotland.

“To this day, we have much in common, with similar population sizes, dynamic cities, and large rural communities.

“We are nations of innovators that share the same ambition to accelerate decarbonisation, and we continue to work closely to exchange expertise on renewable energy technologies and sustainable economic development.

“This office will support that ambition and build on the strong ties that already exist between us by promoting investment, trade and economic opportunities to benefit people and businesses across our countries.”

News

