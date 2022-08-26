Two in court charged with murder over death of 67-year-old

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Grangemouth.
Officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road in the town at about 6.40pm on Monday following a report of a sudden death.
Allan West, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, were charged with murder, theft and fraud when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
Neither man entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the Crown Office said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.