26 Aug 2022

Number of E-coli cases in East Lothian nursery outbreak rises to 47

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 7:11 PM

E-coli cases in an outbreak across East Lothian have risen to 47, health officials have confirmed.

The illness has now been confirmed at three nurseries with another two closed as a precaution to allow investigations and testing to be carried out.

The infection has been identified in cases linked to Church Street Pear Tree Nursery, Meadowpark Pear Tree Nursery, both in Haddington and Musselburgh Private Nursery, Bridge Street.

Symptoms of E-coli include mild loose stools to severe bloody diarrhoea. The most severe symptoms can lead to blood poisoning and kidney failure.

Musselburgh Private Nursery in Stoneybank has been the latest nursery to close after reports of sickness symptoms and a connection with the sister nursery in Bridge Street were identified.

All staff and pupils have been formally excluded under the Public Health Act and informed of the actions they need to take.

Dr Graham Mackenzie, consultant in public health medicine and chairman of the Incident Management Team (IMT) investigating the outbreak said it was vital that parents and carers follow the instruction to self isolate.

He added: “It is crucially important that families understand that this is a rapidly evolving situation and it is affecting the lives of hundreds of people.

“We need everyone to work with us to bring an end to this outbreak as swiftly as possible.

“If you have been given an exclusion order, it means that you must self-isolate at home, just as we have all done with Covid-19.

“You must not go to work or school, the shops, the playpark or to parties and sleepovers.

“As soon as two negative samples have been returned, families will be allowed to return to normal.

“However if families choose to mix with others when they have been instructed to self-isolate, they are putting themselves and others at risk.

“They may unknowingly come into contact with someone who has the infection, but not yet been confirmed.

“That would not only mean that they could develop the infection, but that they would start the exclusion period all over again because they have come into contact with a confirmed case.”

“As well as staying home, it is vital for siblings or those children leaving nursery, taking up a new nursery place and starting school for the first time to remain at home until their exclusion period is complete if they have been in contact with someone with E-coli or any other vomiting bug.

“This outbreak reinforces the importance of washing hands regularly, particularly before eating or preparing food, and after going to the toilet.”

