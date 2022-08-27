Search

28 Aug 2022

Tories: Government building fitted with linked fire alarms months after deadline

Tories: Government building fitted with linked fire alarms months after deadline

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

The last Scottish Government building to install interlinked fire alarms did so more than six months after the deadline had passed, it has been revealed.

A freedom of information request from the Scottish Conservatives showed that despite the deadline of February 1, fire safety laws were breached until the final alarms were installed on August 18.

The new legislation requires all homes to have linked alarms in living rooms, as well as spaces such as hallways and landings.

In the run-up to the deadline, opposition parties requested a delay in order to ensure homeowners could carry out the necessary work.

However, the Scottish Government said that the alarms could be installed within a “reasonable period” after the February 1 date.

The Tories have now slammed the Scottish Government’s “shameful admission”.

The party’s housing spokesman, Miles Briggs, said: “This is a shameful admission from the SNP Government, who refused to move the deadline for installing these new alarms even when it became apparent that they had failed to properly inform the public of the change in the law.

“Everybody agreed that these new alarms should be installed for safety reasons but the Government didn’t do enough to tell people what they needed to do.

“Now we have learned that the SNP were breaking their own law for more than six months, long after their buildings should have been up to standard.

“The SNP must now take full responsibility for their failures, and explain to the public why it took so long for these buildings to comply with the law.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said:

“The Scottish Government estate consists of workplaces and a small amount of living accommodation. All buildings are compliant with all relevant fire prevention and detection regulations.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media