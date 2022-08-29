Search

29 Aug 2022

Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire

Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 2:49 PM

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was deliberately set on fire in Dundee.

Police were called to Finella Terrace in the early hours of Sunday morning after reports that a white BMW had been set alight.

Police say a man in a dark hoodie was seen running from the car as it caught fire and leaving in a waiting car.

The vehicle was “significantly damaged” with a nearby house also sustaining some damage.

No injuries were reported.

Detective Constable Fergus Wilson said: “We believe the fire was set between 12.30am and 1am.

“Thankfully neighbours saw the fire and emergency services were called before the fire spread further into the home.

“The motive for this attack has yet to be established and we are appealing for anyone, who has not yet come forward to police, to get in touch.

“From our inquiries so far, a man, dressed in a dark hooded top and tracksuit bottoms, is seen running from the car as it catches fire.

“He gets into a waiting car which is driven off at speed towards Fintry Drive.

“As you can imagine the car owner, and indeed neighbours, have been left quite shaken by what has happened and it is imperative that we catch whoever is responsible.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police quoting the reference number of 0272 of August 28.

