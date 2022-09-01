Search

02 Sept 2022

Lib Dems demand nursery premium to support children from deprived areas

Lib Dems demand nursery premium to support children from deprived areas

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for a new nursery premium to support children in Scotland’s deprived areas during their early years.

The proposals would mirror the Scottish Government’s pupil equity funding, the party said, which was introduced in 2016 after years of pressure from Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie and campaigners.

The policy sees schools provided with additional funds to spend on measures to boost attainment.

The call comes as recent analysis by the party revealed more than half of two-year-olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds are not receiving the free childcare they are entitled to.

An estimated 14,500 children aged two are eligible for free childcare, but figures from the Improvement Service show that as of April this year, 7,157 were taking up the offer – around 49% overall.

Lib Dem education spokesman Mr Rennie said: “Ensuring that everyone achieves their potential is the great liberal goal. It’s good for our young people and good for our economy too.

“On results day it was again clear that Scots from poorer backgrounds are still more likely to exit education with lower qualifications than their richer classmates.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have already persuaded the Scottish Government to expand nursery provision and introduce a pupil premium for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“This policy, rebadged as Pupil Equity Funding, is one of the few concrete steps the Government has taken to try to close the gap.

“While this is a step in the right direction, extensive academic research has identified that though the gap widens throughout school years, it actually starts well before formal schooling begins.

“A nursery premium – funding that follows the child and is managed by providers – would make sure pre-school children from poorer backgrounds are better equipped when they start school.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media