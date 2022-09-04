Body found in search for man missing in dinghy

A body has been found in the search for a man last seen leaving his yacht in a dinghy.
A search was launched after Andy Samuel, 59, was reported missing, having been last seen off Kinloch, the Isle of Rum, at midnight on Tuesday.
The body has not yet been formally identified but Mr Samuel’s family have been notified.
Police said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.
The search operation involved the RNLI, coastguard and Police Scotland.
