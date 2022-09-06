Scottish space sector publishes ‘historic’ plan for industry to go sustainable

Scotland’s space sector has published a new “roadmap”, believed to be the first of its kind, in an effort to make the industry more sustainable.

The report addresses areas such as the environmental impacts of building, fuelling, and launching satellites, as well as the importance of promoting satellite data for environmental monitoring.

It sets out the steps needed to improve the sustainability of Scottish space missions, which are to be space debris neutral, with zero emissions created from on-the-ground activities.

Expert interviews, in-depth study into sustainability initiatives and consultation with the space industry provided content for the roadmap.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, welcomed the roadmap, which he described as “a strong statement of intent to reduce environmental impact” of the industry.

Developed in collaboration with Space Scotland’s Environmental Task Force (SSETF), comprising about 20 representatives from the space sector, and funded by Scottish Enterprise, the roadmap has been produced by space strategy firm AstroAgency in partnership with Glasgow-based Optimat.

Kristina Tamane, co-chairwoman of SSETF, described the report as “a truly historic document”, adding: “I am positive it will lead to an environmentally conscious space sector development, led by Scotland.”

Business Minister Ivan McKee said last year that the Scottish Government and partners set an aim for Scotland to become Europe’s leading space nation, taking a £4 billion share of the global space market and creating 20,000 jobs by 2030.

But he said the country recognises the role of space in the global fight against climate change, adding: “The Scottish space sector shares this collective responsibility and is already innovating through the use of greener fuels, lightweight materials, smart design and reusability.

“The Scottish Space Sustainability Roadmap is the next step in helping the sector reach net zero by 2045 and in setting an example for other nations.

“These are exactly the kind of actions necessary to help boost productivity, create sustainable jobs and position Scotland in the vanguard of responsible users of space across every part of the industry.”

Jane Martin, managing director at Scottish Enterprise, said: “It’s almost a year since Glasgow hosted Cop26, where world leaders gathered to address climate change and the global action needed.

“This roadmap represents another historic moment in our journey towards net zero and is further proof of Scotland’s commitment to take positive environmental action.”

As one of the early actions identified in the roadmap, Scottish Enterprise, together with partners Scottish Government and The Data Lab, has launched a £300,000 innovation challenge to fund innovative solutions using space data to aid Scotland’s transition to net zero.

Successful applications will secure funding of between £20,000 and £30,000 with the fund closing for applications on 26 September 2022.

Space Scotland’s Environmental Task Force group was set up in 2019 to better understand the true impact of the space industry on both Earth and Low Earth orbit.

The announcement of the roadmap comes ahead of two major industry events, Space Comm in the UK and International Astronautical Congress in France where the roadmap will be presented.