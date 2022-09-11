Man extradited from Spain over alleged drug charges to appear in court

A man who was arrested in the Canary Islands after alleged drug and serious crime offences will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court next week.
Paul Martin, 42, will appear on September 12.
He was arrested on an international arrest warrant for the alleged offences, committed in Scotland and had been extradited from Spain.
Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone said: “We are grateful for the co-operation of our national and international law enforcement partners including the National Crime Agency and Spanish National Police in arresting this fugitive.”
