Woman stranded on rock rescued by lifeboat

A woman has been rescued by lifeboat after she was left stranded on a rock by the incoming tide.
Several members of the public rang the coastguard to raise the alarm at around 1pm on Tuesday after they spotted her in difficulty off Gypsy Brae in the Granton area of Edinburgh.
South Queensferry RNLI inshore lifeboat went to the scene and rescued the woman who was thigh deep in water and around 200 metres offshore.
The lifeboat took her to Granton Harbour where she was said to be safe and well and did not need medical attention.
Coastguard rescue teams from South Queensferry and Kinghorn were also called out to help with the incident.
