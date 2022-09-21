Search

21 Sept 2022

Crash victim was American woman visiting loved ones in Scotland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 7:55 PM

A woman who died in a crash in Perthshire was a 69-year-old American who was visiting loved ones in Scotland, police have said.

Jacalyn Margittay, from Wisconsin, was driving a dark grey Hyundai i10 car which was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit van at around 12.05pm on Friday on the A9 near Dunkeld.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has released a statement through Police Scotland, which said: “Jacalyn Margittay was travelling with a dear friend, visiting loved ones, and died having the time of her life.

“She is survived by her partner Daniel Karnopp, and her children Nichja (David) Yeaman, Gina (Tim) Chandler, and Andrew (Rickijo) Heimbuch.”

The passenger, a 76-year-old, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A 71-year-old man, the driver of the Golf, and his passenger, a 53-year-old woman, were also taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting reference 1257 of Friday, 16 September.

