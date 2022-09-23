Search

23 Sept 2022

Trial scheme launched to improve experience of domestic abuse victims in courts

Trial scheme launched to improve experience of domestic abuse victims in courts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 1:25 PM

Prosecutors are “determined” to increase the confidence that victims have in the criminal justice system, Scotland’s Lord Advocate said after the launch of a pilot scheme to improve the experience for survivors of domestic abuse.

The initiative sets out to transform the service offered to those who have experienced domestic abuse by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

The pilot scheme means victims in cases being dealt with at Dundee, Hamilton and Paisley Sheriff Courts should benefit from more direct engagement with those prosecuting the offences.

Speaking about the scheme, Scotland’s top prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, said: “We recognise that the justice process can be overwhelming for victims of crime.

“Prosecutors do not underestimate the strain that navigating the complexities of the system can add to the experience of being a victim of crime.

“The pilot looks at what we offer to address the concerns of many victims, to ensure we are meeting their needs by offering earlier, more direct and proactive communications with a prosecutor.”

Ms Bain said: “We are determined to increase the confidence of victims in the criminal justice system.”

The pilot will see victims offered telephone contact with a prosecutor at the early stage of a domestic abuse case, with face-to-face meetings set up ahead of trials in some cases.

It is hoped the changes will mean victims will be given clear explanations of the progress of their case, and understand better the role of the prosecutor.

The scheme has the backing of the Assist organisation, which provides support to victims.

Its operations manager, Fiona McMullen, said: “The journey to justice can be complex and confusing for victims in domestic abuse cases.

“Victims have told us that contact from a procurator fiscal depute can help them to feel listened to and included.

“Assist welcomes the strategy for enhanced engagement with victims during the pilot.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media