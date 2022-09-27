Search

27 Sept 2022

Unite ballots staff at 11 Scottish universities in row over pay

27 Sept 2022 1:06 PM

Workers at 11 universities across Scotland are being balloted over strike action amid a row over pay.

It is the first time in Scotland that Unite has simultaneously balloted staff at this number of universities.

The union is sending out ballots to staff at at Aberdeen, Abertay, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Glasgow Caledonian universities, as well as the Glasgow School of Art; Herriot Watt and Napier universities in Edinburgh; St Andrew’s University and Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

The move, which is part of a UK-wide dispute, will see staff such as cleaners, janitors, estates staff, and technicians asked if they will back industrial action after receiving what Unite insisted was a “completely unacceptable” pay offer.

The rise being offered by the the University and College Employers Association (UCEA) would amount to a 3.1% increase for some workers, the union claimed.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, insisted: “The pay offer on the table from the UCEA is completely unacceptable at a time when inflation is 12.3%.”

She added: “No university principal is facing a cost of living crisis but our members certainly are, and this offer which represents a massive pay cut can only make that worse.”

Ms Graham added that union members would “have our full support in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions”.

Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, accused the UCEA of having “refused to reopen pay negotiations despite Unite and all trade unions arguing that they must come back to the table”.

She added: “A number of Scottish universities are also recognising that the offer is so poor they are encouraging a new one to be made to the workforce.

“It’s the first time ever that Unite is simultaneously balloting for strike action across so many Scottish universities but that’s a testament to the anger our members feel right now.”

The results of the ballot will be announced by the union after it closes on October 21.

