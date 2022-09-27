Search

28 Sept 2022

RBS car park becomes one of Scotland’s largest electric vehicle charging points

28 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

One of the largest electric vehicle charging hubs in Scotland has been opened at the headquarters of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Working in collaboration with staff, the bank found that employees sometimes found it difficult to access charging ports.

Being able to charge an electric vehicle was a primary consideration for switching from a petrol or diesel vehicle.

Now, staff and visitors will have access to 264 spaces in the car part at the bank’s Gogarburn head office.

The bank is also moving its fleet of company cars to electric vehicles and aims to have electric vehicle chargers in 15% of its total car park spaces.

Staff member Paula Burnett, based at Gogarburn, said: “I bought an electric vehicle because I want to be part of the change.

“I want my children to grow up in a cleaner world which prides itself on caring for the environment. Making this change is just a small step, but being able to charge my car at work made this possible.”

Judith Cruickshank, Scotland Chair at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We are proud to wear our climate credentials on our sleeve.

“Having been a principal sponsor at last year’s Cop26, it is important that we continue challenging ourselves to do more, and that includes looking at the support we can offer at our headquarters at Gogarburn.”

