29 Sept 2022

Appeal to trace killer of taxi driver 39 years on

Appeal to trace killer of taxi driver 39 years on

29 Sept 2022 9:11 AM

Police investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are trying to trace a man who was seen wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt.

George Murdoch, known as Dod, was attacked with a cheese wire while working in Aberdeen on September 29 1983.

At 8.35pm on that Thursday evening he told his control room he was heading to Culter, but never reached his destination.

The 58-year-old turned off on to Pitfodels Station Road, on the outskirts of the city near Deeside Railway Line, where he was attacked and later died.

Following an appeal on the 38th anniversary of the murder last year, police said they now have information about a man they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

He was wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt and is described as small, stocky, in his 60s or 70s and local to Aberdeen.

Detective Inspector James Callander, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Following last year’s appeal we now have information about a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may be able to assist with our investigation into the murder of George.

“We continue to receive information about what may have happened to George, which is very encouraging and I would like to thank the public for this, the public’s continued assistance and support is vital in order to bring this inquiry to a conclusion and provide much-needed closure to George’s family.

“We are urging anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation to contact 101 or email a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.police.uk.”

