Midwives in Scotland to be balloted on taking industrial action

Midwives in Scotland are to be balloted on industrial action after saying they feel they have “no other option”.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in Scotland are recommending members vote yes in the formal ballot for industrial action which opens on Thursday.

NHS workers in Scotland were previously offered a 5% pay increase which was rejected in a ballot in August.

About 90% of midwives balloted backed taking industrial action.

Jaki Lambert, RCM’s director for Scotland, said the union had been given a mandate from members that could not be ignored.

“Midwives, maternity support workers (MSWs) and maternity care assistants (MCA’s) in Scotland voted in their thousands to be balloted on industrial action,” she added.

“For midwives and maternity staff to consider taking industrial action it is really the last straw, but they feel they have no other option.

“If our members do vote to take industrial action, I want to reassure women in Scotland that staff will maintain safe services and women and their families can still expect the delivery of safe care.

“During previous strike action in other parts of the UK in 2014, the RCM ensured services continued to be delivered safely and the same will be done again.”

The ballot will run for four weeks until October 27 and the RCM has reassured women and families across Scotland that safe services will be maintained.

Ms Lambert added: “Guidance and advice have also been developed for RCM members to ensure they are able to make an informed decision when it comes to voting on any type of industrial action.

“That said, given the well below inflation pay rise that the Government has offered, we are recommending our members vote yes to both strike action and action short of strike.

“Speaking to midwives and MSWs, what they are telling us is they’ve had enough, they feel undervalued, underpaid and many are now struggling with the rising cost of living and feel they’ve had no other choice but to make a stand in order for the Government to wake up and listen.”