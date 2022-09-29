Search

29 Sept 2022

John Swinney: Emergency budget panel will bring robust economic insight

John Swinney: Emergency budget panel will bring robust economic insight

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

John Swinney has said the members of an emergency budget panel will “bring robust economic insight” to a review of Scotland’s finances.

The Scottish Government announced plans for an emergency budget review last month due to rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, with the likelihood of public service cuts looming.

Initially, Mr Swinney said any announcement would come two weeks after any fiscal event from Westminster, but the review will be unveiled in the week of October 24.

A spokesman for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told journalists the announcement was delayed due to uncertainty in the markets caused by the UK Government’s plans, in the hope that a later announcement would provide a clearer fiscal picture.

Glasgow University principal Sir Anton Muscatelli; Economic and Social Research Institute research affiliate, Professor Frances Ruane; and Resolution Foundation chief economist, Professor Mike Brewer, will form the panel, receiving no payment for doing so.

The panel will help the Deputy First Minister – now in control of the country’s finances – to look at what areas of the budget should be cut.

The announcement comes after the Deputy First Minister told a Holyrood committee: “I have never seen financial strain and pressure like I am seeing just now”.

Speaking after the panel was unveiled, he said: “The Scottish Government wants to make sure it gets the very best advice and fresh perspectives as ministers consider the complex and difficult decisions we face while tackling the challenges ahead.

“The radical shift in UK economic policy announced by the Chancellor has already caused significant economic shock.

“For the benefit of the people and businesses of Scotland, many of whom will find themselves paying higher prices as a result, it is vital that we consider the current situation and potential solutions with care.

“The members of the panel all bring robust economic insight and I am grateful to them for giving their time and expertise as we navigate these uncharted economic waters.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media