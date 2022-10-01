Search

02 Oct 2022

Citizens Advice Scotland ‘generated £132m for people during last year’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Citizens Advice bureaux (CABs) across Scotland generated more than £132 million for people in the last year, according to new figures.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) oversees 59 bureaux and say one in six people who sought financial advice from CAB during 2021/22 saw a financial gain, with the average amount equalling £4,200.

The network helped more than 174,500 people across Scotland with almost 640,500 issues, with over 2.4 million users logged in to self-help website Advice in Scotland.

As the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, members of the public have been urged to seek support from their local CAB.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “The cost-of-living crisis is pushing household budgets to breaking point and it is really easy to feel scared or alone when you see the bills pile up and your income drop.

“What we want people to understand is that help is out there for people from the Citizens Advice network. Our advisers deliver real results, with one in six people seeing a financial gain, the average value of which is over £4,200.

“Last year we helped over 174,000 across the Citizens Advice network with over 2.4 million people checking our online advice pages. You can get advice in a way that suits you, whether that is face to face, over the phone or online.

“We’re for everyone regardless of background and circumstance, and we don’t judge, we just help.

“Things are really tough for people right now, so if you are struggling with bills seek advice and see what help you could get.”

