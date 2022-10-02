Man airlifted to hospital in Glasgow after motorcycle crash in Argyll

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving two motorcycles on the A82 in Argyll.

Two Suzuki motorcycles, one silver and one blue, collided with each other near Rannoch Moor at around 11.45am on Saturday October 1.

The 50-year-old driver of the silver motorcycle was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances behind the crash.

Constable Mary Boyd, of the Road Policing Unit at Fort William Police Station, said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the two vehicles involved.”