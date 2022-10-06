Search

06 Oct 2022

Police Scotland staff given blanket 5% pay rise after deal made

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 9:25 PM

All Police Scotland staff will receive a 5% pay increase backdated to April last year following an agreement between the force and union bosses.

Employees across all salary bands will see their pay packets rise, with shift allowances also going up by 5%.

Parental leave will also be introduced; for each child born on and following 1 April 2022, four weeks paid parental leave and 14 weeks unpaid parental leave (per child) can be taken in line with current policy provisions.

Scottish Police Authority (SPA) said this offer represents “a significant improvement” on what was previously on offer.

The deal sees the introduction of a “dog transfer allowance” of £1,239 per annum for the movement of force service animals in a person’s own vehicle.

Police Scotland will also maintain its policy of no compulsory redundancies.

The decision comes after months of negotiations between the force and the SPA.

SPA chairman, Martyn Evans, said: “I am pleased we have reached an agreement following constructive dialogue with the trade unions.

“Our staff make an essential and valuable contribution to the delivery of policing across Scotland and we are very grateful to them for that.”

The salary increases will be paid to staff in their November salaries, which will be paid on November 28.

Chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone said: “I know the high level of commitment to public service which has been demonstrated by our officers and staff during recent major operations such as the policing of Cop26 and Operation Unicorn, as well as throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and at all other times as well.

“It is crucial our people are properly recognised and rewarded.

“Officers and staff should be treated fairly and pay agreements must be affordable.

“I’m grateful to the unions and everyone who worked together to achieve an award which reflects those principles.”

