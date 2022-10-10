Search

11 Oct 2022

International activists to propose loss and damage action ahead of Cop27

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

International activists are set to gather in Edinburgh to propose actions to address loss and damage ahead of the UN’s Cop27 climate talks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be joined by figures including Vanessa Nakate, Nigel Topping and Professor Saleemul Huq to discuss an urgency for increasing financial support to tackle the issue on Tuesday.

It comes ahead of the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt next month.

In an opening address to the conference, Ms Sturgeon is expected to say: “It’s now more than 30 years since the issue of loss and damage was first raised in international climate negotiations, yet it has continued to meet with huge resistance in the developed world – despite the fact that the climate crisis, and the loss and damage it causes, has become even more apparent.

“The price of loss and damage is already being paid by countries across the Global South, but the burden cannot be for these communities to bear alone.

“Scotland is determined to do all that we can to ensure progress on this issue at Cop27. That’s why we are placing so much importance on this conference in building collective action.

“While the outcome of Cop27 is crucial, countries don’t need to wait to take action on this issue.

“If we wait for everyone to agree on the issue of loss and damage, we will delay progress. Those who are ready and willing to take action should do so now.”

