Search

15 Oct 2022

Scottish Government to take ‘no support’ position on coal mining – Lorna Slater

Scottish Government to take ‘no support’ position on coal mining – Lorna Slater

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 1:17 PM

The Scottish Government will offer “no support” for coal extraction, Green minister Lorna Slater has announced.

While there are no currently operational coal mines in Scotland, it means no new pits can be opened due to planning regulations.

Ms Slater, the minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, made the announcement on the first day of the Scottish Green Party conference in Dundee.

In June, the Scottish Government opened a consultation on the future of coal extraction.

While powers over coal exploitation are reserved to Westminster, Holyrood has control over planning policy and environmental duties associated with this.

During her speech to party members, Ms Slater emphasised the Green’s role in government since the co-operation agreement with the SNP 18 months ago.

She said: “We’ve gone from being a party of opposition to a party of government and have amplified our voices in all corners of Scotland after our record result in the council elections earlier this year.”

She mentioned support for active travel, the Just Transition Fund and the upcoming Circular Economy Bill.

Ms Slater said: “With the best will in the world, we could not have done this from the backbenches.”

She told the conference: “While we use the powers available to us to deliver on our climate commitments, the Tory Government in Westminster are using theirs to deliver for their friends in the fossil fuel industry.

“In just the last few weeks they have opened up our seas to more oil and gas production, brought back fracking to England, threatened to ban solar farms and refused to put a windfall tax on the obscene profits of the fossil fuel giants.

“These are the actions of climate criminals and we must oppose the Tories every step of the way.”

Ms Slater referred to the Coal Authority granting a conditional licence for coal mining in a geographic area which covers Cumbria and Dumfries & Galloway.

Planning permission would be required for any new mines to open in this area, however.

Ms Slater said: “I can announce that the Scottish Government is adopting our preferred position of no support for coal extraction in Scotland.

“Scotland, the country that helped bring the coal-fired industrial revolution to the world, has drawn a line.

“The era of coal is over and I’m calling on the UK Government to follow us, to make the right call for once, to ban coal extraction for good.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media